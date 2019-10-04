Foltynewicz, Atlanta will face St. Louis in Game 2 of NLDS

St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLDS: St. Louis leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the NLDS.

The Braves are 50-31 in home games. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .377.

The Cardinals are 41-40 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.83. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.75 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and is slugging .500. Adeiny Hechavarria is 8-for-17 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 34 home runs and is batting .260. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Chris Martin: (oblique), Charlie Culberson: (face), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).