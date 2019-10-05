Canes rally in third, spoil Caps’ home opener with OT win

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, shoots and misses against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Try as they might, the Washington Capitals will never be able to fully ease the sting of the playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last spring.

That Game 7 loss, in double overtime, to the Canes at Capital One Arena? It will always be there.

It’s a new season, for both teams. The Caps, playing their home opener Saturday at Capital One Arena, and Canes again needed overtime to decide it and the Canes again won it, 3-2.

Jake Gardiner’s first goal of the season was the winner. It came not long after the Canes had killed off a hooking penalty by captain Jordan Staal and gave goalie James Reimer hsi first win.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Canes trailed 2-0 in the third but tied the score on Erik Haula’s power-play goal and then Jaccob Slavin’s first goal of the season. Caps fans, in a festive mood much of the night, fell silent.

The Caps had taken the lead on goals from Garnet Hathaway and T.J. Oshie. But Washington was playing its third game in four days to start the season, beating St. Louis and then the New York Islanders on Friday, and the Canes were the fresher team in the third period.

Reimer, in his first start for the Canes, had to make some tough saves in the third to give his team a chance as the Caps gamely kept grinding.

Some expected the Caps to come out swinging, literally. There’s some bad blood between the teams after last year’s heated series and there was some war-of-words sniping this past week between Caps coach Todd Reirden and the Canes’ Rod Brind’Amour.

The Canes trailed 2-0 in the third but tied the score on Erik Haula’s power-play goal and then Jaccob Slavin’s first goal of the season. Caps fans, in a festive mood much of the night, fell silent.

The Caps had taken the lead on goals from Garnet Hathaway and T.J. Oshie. But Washington was playing its third game in four days to start the season, beating St. Louis and then the New York Islanders on Friday, and the Canes were the fresher team in the third period.

Goalie James Reimer, in his first start for the Canes, had to make some tough saves in the third to give his team a chance as the Caps gamely kept grinding.

Some expected the Caps to come out swinging, literally. There’s some bad blood between the teams after last year’s heated series and there was some war-of-words sniping this past week between Caps coach Todd Reirden and the Canes’ Rod Brind’Amour.

The game was hard-fought but without incident. For the first two periods, it was more about Braden Holtby’s goaltending and some timely goals by the Caps.

In the first period, Holtby calmly denied the Canes’ Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas on breakaways. In the second, the Canes’ Warren Foegele had some good looks late in the period that Holtby stopped.

The Canes finally broke through in the third on a power play, Haula going to the front of the crease and getting his stick on a Teuvo Teravainen pass.

Haula has goals in each of the first two games, tying the score 3-3 in Thursday’s opener against the Montreal Canadiens as the Canes won 4-3 in a shootout at PNC Arena.

Hathaway scored his first goal with the Caps and Oshie, who had the winner Friday against the Islanders, scored again.

Oshie’s goal had to be reviewed. The forward got his stick on a high bounding puck near the crossbar, knocking it down and then backhanding it past Reimer.

Brind’Amour had a few words, with referee Chris Rooney, about the Oshie goal. He did win a coach’s challenge later in the second when Hathaway appeared to score again on a shot from the right wing while Brendan Leipsic crowded Reimer in the crease.

Brind’Amour claimed goaltender interference and won the challenge, keeping the score 2-0.

Hathaway had given the Caps a 1-0 lead in the first, taking advantage of a turnover by Canes defenseman Joel Edmundson to beat Reimer.

The Caps played without forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, who served the final game of a three-game NHL suspension for “inappropriate conduct.”

For the Canes, it was a first look at Reimer, who Carolina picked up in a late-June trade with the Florida Panthers, anticipating goalie Curtis McElhinney leaving in free agency on July 1. Petr Mrazek was the winning goalie in that Game 7 showdown against the Caps in April, but Brind’Amour decided to use him Sunday against Tampa Bay at home and go with Reimer.

“We have a back-to-back situation and you don’t want to overload Petr here early on,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s early in the season and just felt that extra day of rest might be beneficial for (Mrazek). You’ve got to pick your poison, right? You’ve got Washington or you’ve got Tampa. We need obviously both guys to play all year, so this is kind of the we’re going to go, especially early on.”

Brind’Amour wasn’t sure how the game would be played out, given last year’s playoffs.

“Certainly there’s going to be a lot of emotions, opening night and all that,” Brind’Amour said after Saturday’s morning skate. “That always brings that element into it and obviously the history, just playing them in the playoffs. I’m sure there will be a lot of emotion and it should be a fun game that way.”