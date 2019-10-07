Cleveland sophomore Omarion Hampton gets first college football offer. Who’s it from?

Cleveland running back Omarion Hampton (28) holds the ball up as he crosses the goal line for a first-quarter touchdown during the Garner Trojans’ football game at the Cleveland Rams on Friday, August 30, 2019. newsobserver.com

One of the top emerging running backs in North Carolina, and one of the top producing backs in the country, finally picked up his first big offer.

Omarion Hampton, the sophomore workhorse from Cleveland High School, picked up an offer from Duke Saturday night. Hampton posted the news on his Twitter page Sunday, a day after attending the Blue Devils home game against Pittsburgh.

Hampton posted “I’m blessed to announce that I have (received) my first offer from Duke football.”

Hampton then thanked Duke assistants Re’quan Boyette and Mitch Singler on the post. The Blue Devils are the first of what should be many big time offers for the 6-0, 210-pound Hampton, who is producing some of the best numbers in the state.

Through six games, Hampton has 1,044 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in five of his six games this year. He has also caught eight passes for 173 yards, good enough for second on the team.

Hampton is currently number four in the state in rushing, averaging 174.0 yards per game and 9.0 yards per carry.

He had his best game against Southeast Raleigh in week three, when he rushed for 282 yards on 15 carries, averaging 18.8 yards per carry.

