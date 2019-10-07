Top-ranked NC basketball player narrows his college list - and it no longer includes UNC

SHARE COPY LINK

Word of God five-star recruit Isaiah Todd released his top two colleges on Monday and he won’t be playing in North Carolina.

Todd, the top player in the state, posted a picture on Twitter Monday morning, cutting his list of top schools to Kansas and Michigan.

In early August, the power forward cut his list to five schools: UNC, Kentucky, Memphis, Kansas and Michigan. Set to make his official announcement on Oct. 17, his birthday, Todd will now choose between the Jayhawks and Wolverines.

Todd (6-10, 195) is the No. 1 ranked player in North Carolina and the No. 2 power forward in the country, according to 247Sports. He played his junior season at Trinity Academy in Raleigh and transferred to Word of God this summer. It’ll be his third high school after transferring from John Marshall in Richmond, Va., where he played his first two years.

This summer Todd averaged 18.3 points per game in 13 games for Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. Todd took official visits to his top two schools the last two weekends. He was in Lawrence over the weekend and in Ann Arbor the previous week.

The Wolverines, led by former player Juwan Howard, have one commit the class of 2020 so far, and the current class is ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten. Kansas currently doesn’t have any players committed to the class of 2020.