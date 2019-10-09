Sabathia’s shoulder healing, could be on Yanks’ ALCS roster

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia walks through the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. AP Photo

CC Sabathia could be on the New York Yankees' roster for the AL Championship Series after missing the previous round with an achy left shoulder.

The left-hander sat out New York's three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Division Series, but manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Sabathia is feeling "considerably better."

The 39-year-old Sabathia impressed Boone while throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. Boone says Sabathia is an option for the ALCS, but the Yankees haven't decided on their roster. New York had planned to use Sabathia as a reliever in the ALDS before the shoulder woes. The 19-year veteran plans to retire after the season.

Boone also says outfielder Aaron Hicks has recovered from a right elbow flexor strain. Hicks is healthy enough to play, but Boone says there is "trepidation" about activating him because he hasn't played in a game since Aug. 3.

New York will face either Houston or Tampa Bay, which plays a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night.

Relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton are expected to be 100% for the ALCS. Chapman was hit in his pitching hand by a bottle during New York's celebration after eliminating Minnesota on Tuesday night, and Britton jammed his right ankle covering first base. Boone says neither player should be limited.

