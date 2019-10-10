Vegas visits Arizona for division battle

Vegas Golden Knights (2-1-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona takes on Vegas in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Arizona went 39-35-8 overall and 16-10-3 in Pacific Division action a season ago. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and 16 shorthanded.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall and 28-19-3 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season while collecting 395 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Coyotes Injuries: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: day to day (upper body).