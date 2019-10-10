Stars host the Flames after overtime win

Calgary Flames (1-1-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (1-3-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Calgary after the Stars beat Washington 4-3 in overtime.

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 28-17-5 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Stars averaged 2.6 goals and 4.4 assists per game last season.

Calgary finished 29-18-3 in Western Conference action and 24-15-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 3.5 goals on 32.4 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Stars Injuries: Roman Polak: day to day (lower body).

Flames Injuries: None listed.