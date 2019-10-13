Robert Morris beats St. Francis (PA) 20-17 in double OT

Caleb Lewis threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Gonzalez with 45 seconds left in regulation, Nick Bisceglia made a 37-yard field goal in the second overtime, and Robert Morris slipped past St. Francis (PA) 20-17 on Saturday.

Lewis finished 9-of-22 passing for 152 yards and two scores. Tim Vecchio had six receptions for 94 yards and a score and Alijah Jackson had 26 carries for 110 yards for Robert Morris (2-4, 1-0 Northeast Conference).

On the first possession of the second OT, Jared Harris' strip-sack of the Red Flash's Jason Brown was recovered by Garret Fairman and, four plays later, Bisceglia's field goal won it.

Chris Wells scored on a 14-yard run to give St. Francis (3-3, 2-1) a 17-10 lead with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter. Amir Jordan returned the ensuing kickoff into Red Flash territory but the RMU drive stalled at the 29 but the Colonials defense forced St. Francis to go three-and-out. Lewis then led a nine-play, 70-yard drive — hitting Deonte White for 9 yards on fourth-and-6 and connected with DeLano Madison for 19 yards on fourth-and-10 — capped by his TD pass to Gonzalez forced overtime.

Bisceglia's 42-yard attempt was blocked on the first possession of OT and, after St. Francis moved to the 9, Trevor Thompson's 26-yard attempt was wide right.

Brown completed 27 of 40 for 268 yards and a score and Well finished with 19 carries for 80 yards for the Red Flash.