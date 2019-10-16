Helen Alfredsson wins Senior LPGA for major sweep

Helen Alfredsson added the Senior LPGA Championship to her U.S. Senior Women's Open title, rallying Wednesday at cold and windy French Lick Resort to sweep the two major championships of the season.

Three strokes behind Juli Inkster entering the day, Alfredsson closed with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory. The 54-year-old Swede was the only player to break par on the final day at the Pete Dye Course and, at 2-under 214, the only one under par for the week.

She won the U.S. Senior Women's Open in June at Pine Needles, beating Inkster by two strokes,

The 59-year-old Inkster had five bogeys — three on par 5s — in a 76. A seven-time major winner on the LPGA Tour, she's winless in the senior majors — also finishing second in the 2018 U.S. Senior Women's Open.

Trish Johnsonand Moira Dunn-Bohls tied for third at 2 over, each shooting 75.