Government to investigate treatment of retired racehorses

The government of Australia's Queensland state has ordered an inquiry into the treatment of retired racehorses after a series of media reports which showed cruel practices at an abattoir.

The announcement comes after the Australian Broadcasting Corp. aired reports showing hidden camera footage of ex-racehorses being kicked, dragged, shocked and slaughtered at a regional abattoir in the northeastern state.

The Queensland government says the inquiry will investigate regulatory and oversight arrangements for the management of retired race horses and for the operation of facilities accepting horses for slaughter.

"It is a necessary inquiry to provide Queenslanders with confidence that the racing industry is doing everything possible to ensure the welfare of horses," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Tuesday. "Animal welfare is everybody's responsibility and my government will not stand for cruelty to animals."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The inquiry will be led by a retired judge with support from the Australian Veterinary Association and oversight from the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.