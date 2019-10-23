Indiana hosts Detroit to start season

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

The Indiana Pacers begin the season at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Indiana finished 11-5 in Central Division play and 29-12 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 108.0 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 19 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Detroit went 41-41 overall and 8-8 in Central Division action a season ago. The Pistons averaged 107.0 points per game last season, 44.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10 on fast breaks.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Markieff Morris: day to day (back), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).