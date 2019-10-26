Svechnikov, Mrazek spur Canes past Blackhawks 4-0

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) of the Czech Republic, and Lucas Wallmark (71), of Sweden, battle for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks’ David Kampf (64), of the Czech Republic, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes had a simple goal Saturday: win a hockey game.

Winless in their past three games, having dropped four of five, the Canes needed a home-ice victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena.

The Canes got that victory, winning 4-0, but it was how they won that had to please Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice -- the first giving him his first career power-play goal -- Jordan Staal had a power-play goal and Nino Niederreiter his first goal of the season while goalie Petr Mrazek was sharp in net.

The defense was sound. The penalty killers did their job. The Canes’ win was complete.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Svechnikov’s goal, his first career power-play score, needed just five seconds and gave the Canes a 1-0 lead. Niederreiter then beat goalie Corey Crawford with 46 seconds left in the second period for the two-goal edge.

Staal’s power-play goal came in the third period, the big center with the finish from the low slot as Niederreiter and Sebastian Aho picked up assists as the Canes improved to 7-3-1 in the first of four straight home games.

The Blackhawks (2-5-2) also came into the game 0-2-1 in their last three. Coach Jeremy Colliton shook up his lines, loading up his top line with Jonathan Toews centering Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.

The first period was played at warp speed as both teams zipped up and down the ice and both had 12 shots.

Brind’Amour wanted more 200-foot consistency after the loss to Columbus and got it in the first. The Canes, playing with a lot of energy, were quick to pucks and won most of the board battles.

Svechnikov’s goal came after a high-sticking penalty against defenseman Duncan Keith. The puck was dropped, Erik Haula won the draw, Dougie Hamilton slipped a pass to Svechnikov and Svechnikov ripped one. Five seconds, goal.

Crawford was frozen in place and the shot beat him high to the short side.

For the first 10 games, an empty-net score was Svechnikov’s only goal although he did have seven assists. But he now has beaten a goaltender.

Svechnikov had 20 goals as a rookie last season and had his power-play chances. He now has a power-play goal.

Hamilton’s assist was his sixth of the season. It gave the defenseman a four-game point streak and a team-high 12 points, five on the power play.

The Blackhawks had the better of the play much of the second period -- until the final couple of minutes. The Canes kept the puck in the Chicago zone for an extended time, making good passes and making the Blackhawks chase, before Niederreiter beat Crawford for his first of the season.

Staal’s goal, his second of the season, came after a holding call against Kirby Dach.

It was the return game for Chicago defenseman Calvin de Haan, who signed with the Canes as a free agent last season and then was traded to the Blackhawks in the offseason. De Hana, who dined Friday night with some of his former teammates, nearly scored off the rush in the second period but fumbled the puck attempting a backhander.