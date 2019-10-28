Atlanta hosts Philadelphia in Eastern Conference battle

Philadelphia 76ers (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia takes on Atlanta for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Atlanta finished 16-36 in Eastern Conference action and 17-24 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 112.5 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Bruno Fernando: day to day (ankle), Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Chandler Parsons: out (knee), Alex Len: day to day (rib).

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: day to day (ankle/lip).