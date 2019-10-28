Pistons and Pacers play in division matchup

Indiana Pacers (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

Indiana takes on Detroit for a Central Division matchup.

Detroit finished 41-41 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 107 points per game last season, 17.3 from the free throw line and 36.3 from beyond the arc.

Indiana finished 11-5 in Central Division action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Pacers gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Detroit and Indiana square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 119-110 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Oct. 23. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 32 points, 23 rebounds, three steals and four blocks, and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip).