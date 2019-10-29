Atlanta United FC and Toronto FC face off in Eastern Conference finals

Toronto FC (13-10-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta United FC (18-12-4, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference finals.

Atlanta United FC is 12-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta United FC ranks sixth in the MLS with 61 goals led by Josef Martinez with 27.

Toronto FC is 13-3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC is 1-4-6 when it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads Atlanta United FC with 27 goals. Julian Gressel has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Alejandro Pozuelo has 12 goals and seven assists for Toronto FC. Marky Delgado has three goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 6-0-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.2 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Michael Parkhurst (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured).