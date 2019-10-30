Arizona puts home win streak on the line against Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-3-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Montreal trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Coyotes are 3-1-0 at home. Arizona has scored eight power-play goals, converting on 22.9% of chances.

The Canadiens are 2-1-2 on the road. Montreal has scored 40 goals and is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Joel Armia leads the team with six.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 11 total points while scoring four goals and collecting seven assists for the Coyotes. Conor Garland has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Armia leads the Canadiens with six goals and has 8 points. Max Domi has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: Brad Richardson: day to day (upper-body).

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.