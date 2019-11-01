Aho leads goal rush as Canes rip Red Wings 7-3

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, collides with Detroit Red Wings’ Andreas Athanasiou (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

It was the kind of game that fans love and coaches and goaltenders dread -- loose, fast, up and down the ice, with goals galore.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour enjoyed it more than Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings. When the scoring ended Friday at PNC Arena, the Canes had won 7-3.

Sebastian Aho had two goals for the Canes (9-3-1). Andrei Svechnikov picked up his fifth goal in the past three games and Brock McGinn scored his first of the season, shorthanded.

Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen also got in on the goal rush for the Canes, now 6-1-0 on home ice this season. Defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin each had three assists, giving goalie Petr Mrazek another PNC Arena victory.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mrazek has won 15 straight games at home, including last season’s playoff games, and this one was against the team that gave up on him and traded him two seasons ago.

Anthony Mantha had a pair of goal for the Red Wings, who ended an eight-game winless streak earlier in the week by beating the Edmonton Oilers. Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Wings (4-9-1).

The first period would prove to be a warmup for a wild, unpredictable second that had pucks sailing at the nets and the referees doing extra work on reviews.

Svechnikov scored in a four-on-four situation in the first. It wasn’t a SportsCenter Top 10 plays kind of goal but it was good enough for a 1-0 lead.

Mantha tied the score with a one-timer from the right circle and it was 1-1 after one. Then the fun began.

Just 27 seconds into the second period, Aho scored on a tap-in after Warren Foegele, fighting for position in front, made contact with goalie Jimmy Howard. Blashill challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference by Foegele, but the goal was upheld -- and the Wings penalized for delay of game for an unsuccessful challenge.

Nino Niederreiter than scored on the power play for the Canes, only to have the goal waved off by the officials. With Canes fans booing as replays were being shown on the massive scoreboard -- the puck clearly getting past Howard and into the net -- the refs again went to headset and the goal counted under the continuation rule.

The Canes almost made it 4-1 when Foegele finished off a two-on-one rush by burying a shot. But Blashill again challenged, this time for offside, and after another review the goal was nullified. It was still 3-1.

Then 3-2. But a power-play score by Mantha was offset in 26 seconds by Necas’ goal after a nice setup pass on the rush from Ryan Dzingel. And a second Aho goal made it 5-2.

Hamilton missed the net with a shot from the slot, but Aho was in the right position as a ricochet landed near the post and nudged the puck in. Hamilton extended his point streak to six games.

That ended the night for Howard, who was relieved by Jonathan Bernier.

The Wings finished off a six-goal second period as Tyler Bertuzzi, in front of Mrazek, redirect a Dylan Larkin centering pass.

The Wings had a chance to make it a one-goal game early in the third after a penalty against Jordan Staal, but McGinn’s shorthanded strike was a game-clincher.