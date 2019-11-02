Canes end homestand with 5-3 loss to Devils

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates while Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) chases during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes were determined to finish off a four-game homestand with a fourth straight win.

The New Jersey Devils, coming into PNC Arena on Saturday, were looking for their first road win of the season.

This night, the Devils were the better team, getting a strong game in net by goalie Mackenzie Blackwood in winning 5-3.

The Devils took a 4-3 lead on P.K. Subban’s goal four minutes into the third after Canes goalie James Reimer mishandled the puck. New Jersey’s Miles Wood, who scored in the first period, collected the puck and got off a long shot as Subban went to the front of the crease and redirected the puck in front.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Damon Severson’s empty netter in the final minutes sealed it for New Jersey (3-5-4), which was beginning a five-game road trip.

The Devils have had the luxury of making the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft in two of the past three years, and both players made a difference Saturday.

Center Jack Hughes, the top overall pick in the 2019 draft, scored with 26.5 seconds left in the first period. Nico Hischier, No. 1 in 2017, then scored 34 seconds into the second period for a 3-2 New Jersey lead.

Eric Haula’s eighth goal of the season, his first in five games, tied the score for the Canes (9-4-1) as the center took a pass from Ryan Dzingel and buried his shot in front. Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen scored in the first period for Carolina.

The score was tied 2-2 after the first period and then 3-3 after the second, which ended with several players -- the Canes’ Andrei Svechnnikov and the Devils’ Wayne Simmonds being the main two -- jawing, pushing and shoving.

With Svechnikov and the Devils’ Kevin Rooney in the penalty boxes, the third was to begin 4 on 4. The Canes’ Dougie Hamilton was penalized off the opening draw but the Devils soon were penalized, making for a 3-on-3 situation in regulation play.

It was a fast-paced game, much like the Canes’ game Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, minus all the scoring -- the Canes beat the Wings 7-3.

Both teams had even-strength and power-play goals in an evenly played first period.

Foegele, denied his first goal of the season against the Red Wings, picked it up Saturday with a nice play off the rush.

Teravainen had the power-play strike, easily banging in the rebound of a Svechnikov shot for his fourth of the season as Svechnikov extended his point streak to four games.

But the Devils twice tied the score after falling behind in the first. Wood tied it 1-1, banging in a carom off the end boards, and then Hughes’ power-play goal with 26.5 seconds left in the period made it 2-2.

Hughes, whose mature game belies his youthful look, showed off some swiftness and savvy during the game. His power-play goal showed his alertness.

Reimer appeared to squeeze off and stop the shot and nearly everyone on the ice stopped, expecting a whistle. But the puck had trickled under Reimer’s pads and was sitting behind his right skate, inches from the goal line, and Hughes reached in and tapped it in for his third of the season.

It was the Devils’ seventh power-play goal in the past six games and came after a careless tripping penalty by Hamilton.

Foegele believed he had scored his first goal Friday against the Red Wings off the rush, but the goal was challenged for offside and then nullified. It counted Saturday as the Canes’ Jake Gardiner took a pass up ice from Jaccob Slavin and quickly slid the puck to Aho, who found Foegele breaking in through the left circle.

Aho’s assist gave the center nine points in his last eight games after earning just one point in the first six games.

Blackwood was making his second straight start in the Devils’ back-to-back, having made 28 stops in a shootout loss Friday to the Philadelphia Flyers. Reimer was making his first start since Oct. 16 at San Jose, although he did relieve starter Petr Mrazek in the Oct. 18 game at Anaheim.