Timberwolves host the Bucks in cross-conference contest

Milwaukee Bucks (4-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-1, second in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota and Milwaukee play in non-conference action.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 25-16 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 49.5 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Milwaukee went 60-22 overall with a 27-14 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 40.4 from deep.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.

Bucks Injuries: None listed.