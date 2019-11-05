Hawks face the Spurs on 3-game losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (4-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

Atlanta aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Hawks play San Antonio.

Atlanta finished 29-53 overall a season ago while going 17-24 at home. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.4 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 16-25 on the road. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.4 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: day to day (ankle), Evan Turner: out (achilles), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee), Alex Len: day to day (right side rib contusion), Allen Crabbe III: out (knee).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.