WVU’s Tynice Martin reinstated after plea to battery charge

West Virginia guard Tynice Martin has been reinstated to the women's basketball team a day after she pleaded no contest to a battery charge.

The Mountaineers announced Martin's reinstatement in a news release Thursday. West Virginia faced St. Francis of Pennsylvania in its season opener Thursday night.

Martin entered the plea to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to community service. The Dominion Post reports the plea stems from a July 15 incident. A police report says Martin and a friend went to the victim's house and allegedly pushed the woman against a storm door, where she was choked, beaten and shoved.

Martin, a first-team all-Big 12 performer as a junior last season, was suspended indefinitely in August for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25