Pipes, Schwartz lift Green Bay past Wisconsin-Stout 115-64

PJ Pipes and Cody Schwartz scored 17 points apiece as Green Bay romped past Wisconsin-Stout, a Division III school, 115-64 on Saturday night.

Amari Davis added 15 points for the Phoenix, Schwartz grabbed 10 rebounds and Josh McNair had 13 points and seven rebounds for Green Bay (1-1).

The Phoenix, which tied the record for most points scored in the Division I era, had seven players in double figures as all ten who suited out put points on the board.

Kyle Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils. Luke Geiger added 10 points. Cliff McCray had six rebounds.

Green Bay takes on New Mexico on the road on Wednesday.

