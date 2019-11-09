Celtics lose Hayward to injury, beat Spurs for 7th straight

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Antonio. AP Photo

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and the Boston Celtics routed the San Antonio Spurs 135-115 on Saturday in a victory that was tempered by the loss of Gordon Hayward, who broke his left hand late in the first half.

Kemba Walker add 26 points as Boston (7-1) won its seventh straight game and set season highs for total points, first quarter scoring (39 points) and first half scoring (72 points).

There was a somberness to the victory, though, as Hayward suffered his second significant injury since signing with the Celtics three seasons ago.

The Boston forward broke his left hand after colliding with San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge with just over a minute remaining in the first half. Hayward was sent for an X-ray that confirmed the diagnosis. He did not return to the game. The Celtics said Hayward will miss at least a month and he could undergo surgery, according to coach Brad Stevens.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points for the Spurs (5-4), who trailed by as many as 22 points.

Boston has not lost since dropping its season opener to Philadelphia, 107-93, on Oct. 23. The Celtics have outscored their opponents 115-101 since that opening loss and raised that dominance against the Spurs.

PELICANS 115, HORNETS 110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 25 points and nine rebounds, and New Orleans overcame 26 turnovers to beat Charlotte and snap a three-game losing streak.

JJ Redick had 22 points on five 3-pointers and Jrue Holiday added 12 points and 11 assists for the Pelicans (2-7).

Ingram, who was born and raised in Kinston, North Carolina, finished 8 of 12 from the field and had 10 points in the fourth quarter while the Hornets went cold down the stretch.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier had 18 points. However, both players shot 5 of 14 from the field as the Hornets were limited to 41% shooting as a team.