Photo gallery: Cold heartbreak for the Panthers in Green Bay

Carolina Panthers guard Greg Van Roten, center, tries to toss running back Christian McCaffrey into the end zone on the final play of the game against the Green Bay Packers during late fourth quarter action at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Panthers 24-16.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen leaps to catch a pass from quarterback Kyle Allen during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, center, releases a pass to tight end Greg Olsen during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen scrambles out of the pocket as the Green Bay Packers defense rushes during fourth quarter action on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen tosses the ball away as he is hit by the Green Bay Packers defense during fourth quarter action on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, looks for a call from an official during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Carolina Panthers guard Greg Van Roten, center, tries to toss running back Christian McCaffrey into the end zone on the final play of the game against the Green Bay Packers during late fourth quarter action at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Panthers 24-16.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, center, watches a replay of running back Christian McCaffrey’s attempt to score from the two-yard line in the closing moments of fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen walks to the team’s sideline during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey walks toward the team’s sideline after not scoring from the two-yard line during late fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Panthers 24-16.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen walks off the field dejected following the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field with his fist in the air to the cheers of fans on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges the cheers of the fans as he leaves the field on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
