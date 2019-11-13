Quick hands, ice cream theft has Canes and their fans talking

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal called it hilarious.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour called it pretty sneaky.

Whatever the take, the Hurricanes ended a four-game losing streak Monday by scoring a season-high eight goals against the Ottawa Senators, only to be upstaged by a would-be ice cream thief at PNC Arena caught on camera.

During an intermission break during the Canes’ broadcast, Fox Sports Carolinas host Mike Maniscalco was at his desk in the arena concourse. A Canes fan in the crowd behind him suddenly had his waffle cone of vanilla ice cream stealthily snatched away as he was leaning over to glance at a friend’s phone.

The fan, later identified as Joe Campen of Apex, soon realized his cone had vanished -- the thief taking a big lick before turning away -- and scanned the crowd. No luck. The thief and the cone were gone.

It appeared to be staged chicanery. The two are friends, Campen said in an interview with The Sporting News. But it was widely seen, made its way to social media and sports talk shows and has blown up to the point Campen and Weston Davis, the “thief,” now are declining interview requests after what Campen describes as a “crazy few days.”

Apparently, the only way it could have gotten more attention would have been to have Don Cherry on the set having his ice-cream cone stolen by Ron MacLean.

“It’s great. Any time we can gain national attention it’s usually a good thing, and especially for something that was light-hearted and organic and involved two of our fans having fun,” Mike Forman, the Canes’ vice president of marketing and brand strategy, said Wednesday.

Forman said it reminded him of a year ago, when Cherry blasted the Canes as a “bunch of jerks” on Hockey Night in Canada because of the Storm Surge postgame celebrations. It became a marketing slogan for the team and sold many a T-shirt.

“Obviously very different circumstances than the ‘bunch of jerks’ but sometimes the item itself might fall into your lap but then you’re able to take advantage of it from there,” Forman said. “We didn’t plant those guys. They weren’t plants by the team. That was all them.

“We’ve reached out to them and are trying to get them out to another game or two to do some fun stuff with us.”

Forman said no new T-shirts were being planned. He said the Hurricanes started a TikTok account online Tuesday and the clip of the ice cream theft was the first posted.

Staal said Wednesday he has seen the clip and praised the quick moves of the thief.

“Maybe we should see what that guy can do on the ice,” Staal joked. “He has good hands. That was very sneaky. I give him full props for sure.”

To which Brind’Amour added, “That was phenomenal. Sign that guy. Sneaky, sneaky.”

Both will get something out of it: Forman said when they attend their next game, the ice cream is “on us.”