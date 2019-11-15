Hot start propels Ole Miss past Western Michigan 85-58

Mississippi guards Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, and combined to spark a decisive 16-0 first-half run Friday as the Rebels defeated Western Michigan 85-58.

Luis Rodriguez added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds for Ole Miss (3-0), who led 40-32 at halftime and opened the second half with a 11-2 run that ended any Western Michigan (3-1) comeback hopes.

Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 21 and 14, respectively, for the Broncos. Western Michigan led 16-8 in the opening 10 minutes. The Broncos shot 20 of 59 (33%) from the field, 5 of 32 (15%) from 3-point range and made 13 of 17 free-throw attempts.

Ole Miss shot 32 of 61 (52%), 5 of 15 (33%) from 3-point range and 16 of 20 (80%) from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Broncos 38-33, while forcing 19 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Western Michigan: Coming off an uncharacteristic 8-24 season, the Broncos looked more like the Steve Hawkins-coached teams that won eight Mid-American Conference West titles in the past 15 seasons, at least in the first half. Johnson and Flowers are a formidable one-two punch offensively, but the Broncos had difficulty stopping Ole Miss from penetrating to the basket and had no answers in the second half.

Ole Miss: The Rebels keep winning and using multiple player combinations – but the perimeter combination of Shuler and Tyree continues to impress most. The Rebels rotated three freshmen inside – Khadim Sy, Carlos Curry and Sammy Hunter – with each providing solid minutes and productive numbers. Shuler had seven points to start the early 16-0 run and the Rebels never looked back.

UP NEXT

Western Michigan: Hosts Alma College on Tuesday.

Ole Miss: Hosts Seattle on Tuesday.