SE Louisiana picks 6, intercepts share of Southland title

Donniel Ward-Magee and Tre’ Spann had two interceptions apiece as Southeast Louisiana intercepted six passes to win a share of the Southland Conference championship with a 35-17 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Xavier Lewis and Shawntrez Spates had the other two picks for the Lions (7-3, 6-2).

Southland leaders SE Louisiana, Nicholls and Central Arkansas all won on Saturday and are tied for the conference championship. Sam Houston State dropped out of the tie, losing 31-28 to Northwestern State.

SE Louisiana quarterbacks threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and the ground game added another 152 yards. Chason Virgil completed 19 of 30 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. Cole Kelly completed 11 of 17 for 76 yards. Devonte Williams had nine rushes for 48 yards with two touchdowns.

The Lions scored all their points in the first half and led 35-7 at halftime. The biggest play was a 53-yard touchdown pass from Virgil to Matt DeBlaiso, his only reception of the game. CJ Turner caught seven passes for 74 yards.

For the Wildcats (5-6, 4-5), Sema’J Davis completed 11 of 19 passes for 195 yards and Luke Anthony completed 5 of 13 for 53 yards. Both were intercepted three times. Kobe Clark caught nine passes for 104 yards.