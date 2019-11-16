Carter leads with 20 points, Murray St. beats Brescia 114-48

Chico Carter Jr. scored 20 points off the bench, leading eight players in double figures, and Murray State beat Brescia University of the NAIA 114-48 on Saturday night.

Carter also had nine assists for the Racers (2-1). Demond Robinson added 16 points, KJ Williams scored 14 points, Anthony Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Darnell Cowart also had 13 points and Daquan Smith and Tevin Brown added 11 points apiece. Smith had six rebounds and eight assists.

Murray State outrebounded Brescia 56-22.

Kayode Daboiku led the Bearcats with nine points and five rebounds.