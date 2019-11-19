Los Angeles takes on Oklahoma City, seeks 4th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles enters a matchup against Oklahoma City after winning three games in a row at home.

Los Angeles went 37-45 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 31 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: out (right leg), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (sore right shoulder), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (knee).