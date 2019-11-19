Bohannon carries Youngstown St. over NC Central 66-60

Darius Quisenberry’s layup with a minute-and-a-half to go put Youngstown State in front for good and Donel Cathcart III and Jelani Simmons each knocked down a pair of free throws in the final minute to seal a 66-60 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday night.

Quisenberry scored 11 of his 17 points in the final 10 minutes of the game and Naz Bohannon had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Youngstown State (2-2). Geoff Hamperian added 14 points and Simmons had nine rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.

Randy Miller, Jr. had 20 points for the Eagles (1-4). Jibri Blount added 15 points and eight rebounds. Evan Clayborne had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Youngstown State plays Akron on the road on Thursday. NC Central takes on Bluefield State at home on Thursday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25