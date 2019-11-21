Patton, Esposito lift Sac State past UC Davis 61-51

Joshua Patton scored 25 points and Ethan Esposito had a double-double and Sacramento State defeated UC Davis in the annual Causeway Classic at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

Davis scored the first points of the game but the Hornets had the next seven and led the rest of the way. The opening basket by the Aggies is the only time this year Sac State has trailed.

Patton was 8-of-10 shooting from the field and perfect on eight free throws. Esposito had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets (3-0) are now up 68-50 in the rivalry.

Matt Neufeld led Davis (2-4) with 20 points.