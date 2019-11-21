No. 7 Oregon State women beat Southern Utah 95-45

Taylor Jones scored 18 points to help No. 7 Oregon State beat Southern Utah 95-45 on Thursday in a game that began at 11 a.m.

With a near-capacity crowd of 9,301 at the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game — local elementary and middle-school students were admitted free — the Beavers (5-0) raced to a 13-0 lead over the undersized Thunderbirds (3-2).

Guard Mikayla Pivec had 18 rebounds, 10 points and seven assists. Kat Tudor and Destiny Slocum added 14 points, Aleah Goodman 12 and Noelle Mannen 10. The Beavers shot 53% and had a 56-27 rebounding advantage.

Harley Hansen scored 12 points for Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds shot 28%.

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 112, S.C. UPSTATE 32

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 18 points, Ty Harris also had 18 South Carolina routed South Carolina Upstate.

The Gamecocks (5-0) took a 27-2 lead before the Spartans (3-3) hit their first field goal. All 11 players on South Carolina’s roster saw action, and 10 scored. Six finished in double figures.

Victaria Saxton scored 14 points, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 13, Destanni Henderson had 15 and Laeticia Amihere had 10.

NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 86, CHATTANOOGA 37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 18 points and Louisville held Chattanooga to 24.6% shooting, forced 18 turnovers and outrebounding the Mocs 59-28.

Kylee Shook added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Norika Konno added a career-high 11 points for the Cardinals (4-0). Eboni Williams led Chattanooga (1-6) with a season-high 18 points.

NO. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 82, COPPIN STATE 47

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 20 points and Tynice Martin added 17 for West Virginia.

Gondrezick was 8 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers for West Virginia (4-0). Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points for Coppin State (0-5).