Evans leads Appalachian State over Texas State; NC A&T captures MEAC title

Darrynton Evans ran for three second-half touchdowns Saturday and led nationally-ranked Appalachian State to a 35-13 Sun Belt Conference victory over Texas State.

In their regular-season home finale, the Mountaineers (10-1, 6-1) started slow and led by only one point in the third quarter.

But Evans dominated the closing quarter and a half. He finished the game with 162 yards on 21 carries.

The Bobcats (3-8, 2-5) narrowed the gap to 14-13 on Joshua Rowland’s field goal with 9:05 left in the third quarter. But Appalachian State converted a Texas State turnover into a 13-yard Evans touchdown run with 5:32 left in the quarter, and Evans scored again on a 10-yard run on the final play of the period.

He capped the day on a 13-yard touchdown run with 6:26 to play.

The Mountaineers, 24th in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, held Texas State to 208 yards’ total offense.

Quarterback Zac Thomas completed 8-of-16 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Appalachian State closes its regular season next Friday evening at Troy and leads the Eastern Division race in an attempt to return to the Sun Belt championship game on Dec. 7.

East Carolina 31, UConn 24

Colby Gore intercepted a pass by UConn freshman Jack Zergiotis at the East Carolina 1 on the game’s final play, lifting the Pirates to their first American Athletic victory of the season.

The Pirates (4-7, 1-6) took the lead on quarterback Holton Ahlers’ 2-yard run with 3:28 left, capping a nine-play, 68-yard drive. But Zergiotis drove the Huskies (2-9, 0-7) deep into East Carolina territory before Gore’s big play.

“We made some mistakes, but the kids played hard, they played together, and they never doubted each other,” Pirates’ coach Mike Houston said.

Ahlers had a big day, completing 34-of-50 passes for 374 yards. Tyler Snead caught 16 passes for 126 yards and has 35 receptions in the last two games.

N.C. A&T 54, N.C. Central 0

The Aggies ran up the highest point total in the 91-year history of the Aggie-Eagle Classic Rivalry, clinched the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, and gained a berth in the Dec. 21 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Elijah Bell ran 68 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game, and the Aggies (8-3, 6-2) held N.C. Central (4-8, 3-5) to nine yards’ total offense in the game.

N.C. A&T finished with 520 yards’ total offense.

Drake 31, Davidson 28

Drew Lauer caught two touchdown passes and helped Drake (6-5, 6-2 Pioneer Football) ruin the home finale for Davidson (8-4, 5-3). But the Wildcats finished with the most victories in a season since 2000.

Wesley Dugger ran for a Davidson touchdown with 8:25 left, cutting Drake’s lead to 31-28. But the Wildcats’ remaining two drives stalled at the Drake 37 and the Davidson 25. Dugger finished with 109 rushing yards in the game.

Davidson coach Scott Abell praised the team’s seniors, saying they have “laid a foundation that everyone will benefit from.”

No. 14 Wofford 31, The Citadel 11

Nathan Walker rushed 10 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, lifting the Terriers to a Southern Conference title-clinching victory. Wofford (8-3, 7-1) gains the conference’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.

The FCS playoff field will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

It was the third straight Southern Conference title for Wofford. Quarterback Brandon Rainey rushed for 75 yards and passed for 124 yards for The Citadel (6-6, 4-4).

No. 9 Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7

Ameen Stevens rushed for 129 yards, Jaquay Mitchell ran for another 86 yards, and Tre Luttrell blocked a punt and scored a touchdown, as the Bears (11-0) cruised in a first-round NCAA Division 2 playoff game. Miles finished the season 9-2.

Lenoir-Rhyne hosts Carson-Newman next Saturday in the second round. The Bears beat Carson-Newman 36-23 in an Oct. 19 South Atlantic Conference game.

No. 20 West Florida 38, No. 16 Wingate 17

West Florida (9-2) built a 31-3 lead and cruised to a road victory in this first-round NCAA Division 2 playoff game. Austin Reed threw three touchdown passes, and the Argos converted three Wingate turnovers into scores.

Nijere Peoples and Kalen Clark scored fourth-quarter touchdowns for Wingate (10-2), which saw its eight-game winning streak snapped.

No. 9 Kennesaw State 42, Gardner-Webb 14

The host Owls (10-2, 5-1 Big South) scored 28 straight points in the second half, after leading only 14-7 at halftime. Tommy Bryant rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns for Kennesaw State, which is expected to land an FCS playoff berth when the field is announced Sunday.

Gardner-Webb (3-9, 1-5) quarterback Kalen Whitlow completed 21-of-36 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns and finished the season with 2,020 passing yards. Wide receiver Izaiah Gathings of Statesville caught 11 passes for 117 yards.

Elon 25, Towson 23

The visiting Phoenix (5-6, 4-4 Colonial Athletic) damaged the FCS playoff hopes for Towson (7-5, 4-4), as Skyler Davis connected on a 35-yard field goal with 41 seconds left. A 24-yard pass by Butler High’s Davis Cheek and a personal foul penalty against Towson helped Elon on its final drive.

Presbyterian 52, St. Andrews 14

Zola Davis rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Jarius Jeter added 99 yards rushing and two scores, as Presbyterian (2-10) finished its season by winning two of its last three games.

