Francis scores 20 to lift Richmond past McNeese St. 87-57

Richmond's Blake Francis (1), stretches toward the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Richmond, Va. Dean Hoffmeyer

Blake Francis scored 20 points and Richmond hit 16 3-pointers to beat McNeese State 87-57 on Friday night for its first 4-0 start since 1985.

Nick Sherod had 17 points with five 3-pointers for Richmond, which shot 57% from 3 and outrebounded the Cowboys 35-26. Jacob Gilyard added 15 points and six assists and Grant Golden had 10 points.

Leondre Washington had 15 points for the Cowboys (2-5), who trailed 42-27 at halftime. A.J. Lawson added 12 points and Shamarkus Kennedy had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Richmond matches up against Wisconsin on Monday. McNeese State plays Texas on the road next Saturday.

