Canes rally from early deficit to top Panthers 4-2

Florida Panthers’ Dominic Toninato (14) fights Carolina Hurricanes’ Eetu Luostarinen (43), of Finland, and Ryan Dzingel (18) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) AP

No team in the NHL has gotten more goals out of their defensemen this season than the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canes got two more Saturday, from Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton, in their game against the Florida Panthers. That’s 20 for the season -- 10 by Hamilton -- and were a big part of the Canes’ 4-2 victory at PNC Arena.

Forwards Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Canes (14-8-1), Svechnikov with an empty-netter, and goalie Petr Mrazek made several high-quality saves among his 21 stops in the victory over one of the Eastern Conference’s most improved teams.

Pesce’s goal was badly needed after the Canes fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Hamilton’s, at 17:45 of the second period, pushed the Canes ahead 3-2, setting up an intense, tight-checking third period.

After forcing a turnover in the defensive zone, Teuvo Teravainen made a crisp backhand pass to Hamilton on the other end and Hamilton got the puck through goalie Sergiei Bobrovsky for the lead.

The Canes had consecutive power plays in the third after Florida’s Brian Boyle was called for tripping and then the Panthers for having six men on the ice. The Panthers (12-6-5) killed off both penalties, keeping it a 3-2 game, but Svechnikov’s empty net goal sealed it.

The Canes were coming off a disappointing 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers that had them jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes -- after goals from Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen -- and then losing the lead and the game.

This night, it was the Canes falling behind 2-0 and then rebounding.

The Panthers scored twice in 18 seconds in the first period. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad walked through the Canes defense to beat Mrazek and then Boyle got inside position on Canes forward Ryan Dzingel in front to score.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour elected to leave his fourth line and third defensive pairing on the ice after the Ekblad score. That backfired as the Panthers’ second score came as easily as the first but the Eetu Luostarinen line bounced back with some strong shifts to help swing the momentum.

The Canes needed a quick answer to the Panthers’ burst and got one -- from Pesce. The D-man unloaded a heavy slapshot from the left point for his third goal of the season.

Make it three goals in a span of 59 seconds. Game on. The crowd of 18,159 that turned out for Hockey Fights Cancer night liked it and was roaring after Necas’ goal, on a one-timer from the left circle, tied it 2-2.

Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin had the assists as the Canes’ defensemen added another two points.

The Panthers lost defenseman Keith Yandle late in the first, the veteran leaving the game after catching a puck in the mouth. That shortened the Panthers bench although the Yandle, who appeared to have some teeth knocked out, returned in the third.

The Canes killed off the last 1:39 of a Pesce penalty early in the second, then took a 3-2 lead on Hamilton’s goal late in the period.

The Canes took the 3-2 lead into the third, having gone 8-0-0 in the eight previous games in which they led after two periods.

The Canes headed to Detroit after the game for a Sunday matchup with the Red Wings to complete the back-to-back set. Brind’Amour would not say before Saturday’s game which goalie would get the start in Detroit -- Mrazek, who played for the Wings, or James Reimer although the nod could go to Reimer.