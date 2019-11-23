Sports

Sac State beats UC Davis, clinches share of Big Sky title

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Kevin Thomson passed for 300 yards and ran for 116 yards to help Sacramento State clinch a share of the Big Sky Conference title with a 27-17 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

The Hornets (9-3, 7-1), ranked fourth in the FCS Coaches Poll, scored the last 24 points of the game after falling behind 17-3 in the second quarter. Sacramento State shares the title with Weber State, which beat the Hornets 36-17 on Nov. 2. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Weber State automatically qualified for the FCS playoffs while Sacramento State is in line for an at-large berth.

Thomson threw a TD pass and ran for two more scores. His 3-yard TD run with 2:46 left in the second quarter cut the deficit to 17-10. His 51-yard TD pass to Marshel Martin gave the Hornets a 20-17 lead with 11:51 left in the fourth and his 33-yard keeper capped the scoring with 3:04 left.

Jake Maier passed for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Aggies (5-7, 3-5). Khris Vaughn caught six passes for 135 yards, including a 76-yard TD catch on UC Davis’ second possession of the game. Da'Von Frazier intercepted Thomson’s pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-3 with 6:47 left in the second.

