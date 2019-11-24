Canes’ Pesce joins Hamilton for some offensive fun against Panthers

Hockey coaches are always talking about wanting their defensemen to be active, mobile, jump into plays, join the rush, look to contribute offensively. You know the spiel.

Not every NHL team is equipped to do that. But the Carolina Hurricanes are, and are doing that.

After the Canes’ 4-2 victory Saturday over the Florida Panthers, defenseman Dougie Hamilton was surrounded by the media, discussing his 10th goal of the season. It came late in the second period, gave the Canes a 3-2 lead and proved to be the game-winner.

But Brett Pesce’s goal was just as big, just as timely. It came in the first period with the Canes trailing 2-0 and tasked with finding a way to beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Pesce found a way. The D-man let one rip from the top of the left circle, heavy and accurate.

“Unreal,” Hamilton said of the shot.

Pesce took it in stride, preferring to joke about it.

“Just closed my eyes and shot it as hard as I could,” he said.

Told some of his teammates were saying that might have been the hardest Pesce has shot a puck, he smiled.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “I’m probably going to frame that stick. To be honest, I’m not going to shoot that hard ever again.”

Odds are, Pesce will. He could have had more than one goal Saturday as the Canes, as Hamilton put it, “rumbled around” in the Panthers’ zone a lot.

“He’s been great all year,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He had a bunch of opportunities tonight. He got the one but I thought he had three or four (opportunities) right in the slot, ripping shots. And he was great defensively. He was solid as can be. He’s been that all year.”

Florida Panthers’ Vincent Trocheck (21) and Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Chris Seward AP

Brind’Amour has settled in on using Pesce with Joel Edmundson as the second defensive pairing behind Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin. Jake Gardiner has been working with Trevor van Riemsdyk as the third D pair, and Haydn Fleury adds a seventh D-man capable of stepping in.

Edmundson, not known for his offensive prowess with the St. Louis Blues, was working on a six-game point streak in Brind’Amour’s system after assisting on Pesce’s goal.

The Canes lead the NHL with 20 goals from their defensemen and Hamilton became the first D-man to reach 10 goals this season. Pesce’s goal was his third but he’s the kind who will aggressively jump into the offensive zone to help with the forecheck.

“Roddy (Brind’Amour) encourages us to step in, obviously in a smart way,” Pesce said. “He encourages us to get in the play and keep pucks in and shoot whenever we can, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that all year.”

In the defensive zone, Pesce is dependable and tough enough at 6-3 and 206 pounds, and led the Canes with a plus-35 plus/minus rating last season on a playoff team. His 37 blocked shots this season are second to Slavin’s 40 on the team.

“Most people probably don’t know his name but he’s one of the best defensemen in the league,” Slavin said. “From a defensive standpoint, not too many guys get by him. He’s making strong, solid plays.

“But those are the kind of guys we have in our D corps. We have a solid D corps from a defensive standpoint and we have guys who can put up offensive numbers.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88), of the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal with Dougie Hamilton (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Chris Seward AP

Hamilton is putting up the numbers for the Canes (14-8-1), who had a Sunday road game against the Detroit Red Wings to close out a back-to-back set. He has a team-leading 79 shots, eight more than center Sebastian Aho, and is shooting 12.7 percent.

Hamilton’s career shooting average is 6.5 percent and he shot 6.9 percent last season in scoring 18 goals -- both career bests. But he’s finding the open looks and burying more shots while also being a playmaker. His perfect seam pass Saturday also set up forward Martin Necas for a shot and score from the left circle to tie the score 2-2.

“It starts with Dougie. He’s been unbelievable,” Pesce said. “It’s impressive to me how well he’s playing defensively, too. Kudos to him for just stepping up big time.”

Pesce, in his fifth NHL season, is capable of topping his seven goals last year, a career high. It’s a matter of finding shooting lanes, better accuracy ... and a few more bombs like Saturday’s shot.

“That’s what I try to do every time,” he said, smiling again. “It’s pretty scary out there.”