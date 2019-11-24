Key leads Indiana State past Air Force 84-74

Tyreke Key finished with a season-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Indiana State to an 84-74 victory over Air Force on Sunday at the Junkanoo Jam.

Cooper Neese pitched in with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (2-4), while Jordan Barnes scored 13 with five assists and two steals.

Caleb Morris led the Falcons (2-5) with 18 points off the bench. Morris hit four of Air Force’s six 3-pointers. Ryan Swan scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting, while A.J. Walker and Chris Joyce had 11 points apiece. Walker added five rebounds and four assists.

The Sycamores shot 56.5% from the floor, including a 15-of-26 effort from distance (58%). Air Force shot 45% overall but just 26 percent from beyond the arc (6 of 23).