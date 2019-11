Stansberry scores 24 to lift Hawaii over New Orleans 79-71

Eddie Stansberry had 24 points as Hawaii beat New Orleans 79-71 on Sunday.

Stansberry made 6 of 9 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Zigmars Raimo had 15 points and nine rebounds, Samuta Avea scored 12 points and Drew Buggs had 11 points and seven assists for Hawaii (4-2).

Bryson Robinson had 17 points and five steals and Gerrale Gates added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Privateers (1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Troy Green and Damion Rosser scored 13 points apiece.

Hawaii takes on San Francisco at home on Friday. New Orleans plays Eureka at home on Friday.

