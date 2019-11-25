Nashville plays St. Louis on 5-game home slide

St. Louis Blues (14-5-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (10-9-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville plays St. Louis looking to break its five-game home skid.

The Predators are 4-3-0 in division matchups. Nashville ranks fourth in the NHL recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Blues are 4-1-0 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has allowed 12 power-play goals, killing 83.1% of opponent chances.

Nashville knocked off St. Louis 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 22 points, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists. Filip Forsberg has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 15 total assists and has recorded 20 points. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Predators: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .861 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.