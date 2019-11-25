Columbus plays Ottawa, aims for 4th straight home win

Ottawa Senators (11-11-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-9-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Ottawa trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Blue Jackets are 6-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 20.3% of chances.

The Senators are 9-7-0 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has recorded 17 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 19 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting six assists. Chris Tierney has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: None listed.