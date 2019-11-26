Ducks win 3-0 to stop Islanders’ 17-game point streak

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf, left, celebrates his goal with center Troy Terry, center, and right wing Rickard Rakell, right, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. AP Photo

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 26 saves and the Anaheim Ducks ended the New York Islanders’ 17-game point streak with a 3-0 victory Monday night.

The Islanders hadn’t lost in regulation since Oct. 11 against Carolina, but had gone into overtime in each of their previous four games before facing Anaheim. They lost in OT against San Jose on Saturday.

The Islanders had a 16-5 advantage in shots during the first period and a 26-23 edge in the game, but couldn’t find a way to beat Gibson, who earned his first shutout of the season.

The Ducks put the game away late in the third period when Cam Fowler and Ondrej Kase scored just more than a minute apart. Anaheim ended its three-game losing streak and a five-game skid at home.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Ducks broke through in a scoreless game at 10:28 of the opening period when Getzlaf got his stick on a rebound after Rickard Rakell’s shot from the blue line. In an attempt to clear the puck from in front, Islanders forward Jordan Eberle redirected it into his own net.

Getzlaf, who had sharp criticism of the Ducks following a 6-2 loss Saturday at Tampa Bay, scored his ninth of the season and extended his point streak to five games.

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss made 20 saves. He was 8-0-0 during the point streak with 233 saves.

Greiss kept New York in the game until the 13:13 mark of the third period when Fowler took a pass from Getzlaf, who was next to the Islanders net, and scored his fifth of the season.

Kase added his third at 13:24 to put the game away, with Fowler getting an assist.

NOTES: Gibson took a puck to the upper body off a shot from Ryan Pulock and while lying on his side ailing in front of the net, reached up with his glove to stop a shot from Adam Pelech. Gibson stayed in the game. … The Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg took his 1,151st shot, moving into fifth place on the team’s career list. … The Islanders entered 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Ducks: Make a one-game trip to face the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.