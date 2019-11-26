New Jersey hosts Minnesota after Coleman’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (9-11-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-10-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Minnesota Wild after Blake Coleman scored two goals in the Devils' 5-1 victory over the Red Wings.

The Devils are 4-4-4 at home. New Jersey averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Wild are 4-10-2 on the road. Minnesota has allowed 13 power-play goals, killing 82.2% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Greene leads the Devils with a plus-five in 18 games played this season. Taylor Hall has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 12 total assists and has collected 14 points. Zach Parise has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body).

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).