Ravens center Matt Skura placed on IR with knee injury

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura has been placed on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury in a 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Skura was carted off the field in the first quarter Monday night. The injury was initially determined to be a knee sprain, but turned out to be more serious.

He was replaced by undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari, whose presence didn’t hinder a running attack that grinded out 285 yards.

Skura was placed on IR Tuesday. He started all 11 games this season for Baltimore and didn’t miss a start at center in 2018.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, the Duke graduate has played in 39 games with Baltimore, including 12 at right guard in 2017.

Mekari is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.