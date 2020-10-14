The NCAA basketball tournament is returning to Charlotte and Greensboro

Spectrum Center will host NCAA men’s basketball tournament games in 2024, the first time the event is in Charlotte in six years.

The uptown arena will host first- and second-round games as the NCAA announced future sites from 2022 through 2026. The Charlotte 49ers will serve as host school.

Also, the Greensboro Coliseum will host first- and second-round games in 2023, with the ACC serving as host.

Spectrum Center, the city-owned arena managed by the Charlotte Hornets, last hosted NCAA tournament games in 2018. That included UMBC’s upset of Virginia — the first time a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed.

This will be the fifth time Spectrum Center has hosted the NCAA tournament (2008, 2011, 2015 and 2018) after opening in 2005.

Dates for games and ticket information will be released as the event draws closer.