Hurricanes sign Gustav Forsling, avoid arbitration hearing

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Gustav Forsling (42), stretches for the puck while being pursued by Boris Katchouk (41) of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Wednesday’s preseason home opener. Forsling was one of five newcomers in the Carolina lineup.

The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a scheduled salary arbitration hearing with Gustav Forsling, signing the defenseman on Friday to a one-year, two-way contract.

Forsling, 24, will receive $700,000 in the NHL or $250,000 in the American Hockey League for the 2020-21 season.

“Gustav is a dependable defenseman that fits our system at both the NHL and AHL level,” president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “Our organizational depth at defense is strong, and Gustav is a representation of that.”

Forsling had 8 goals and 18 assists in 57 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season. He set AHL career highs in goals, assists, points and games played in 2019-20 and ranked fourth among Checkers defensemen in points and goals.

Forsling was a restricted free agent who was given a qualifying offer by the Canes but filed for arbitration. The hearing was set for Nov. 2.

Canes forward Warren Foegele and defenseman Haydn Fleury have arbitration hearings scheduled -- Foegele for Nov. 4 and Fleury for Nov. 8.