Tampa Bay and Los Angeles are tied heading into Game 5 of the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will play Los Angeles in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .417 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of .841, including 13 extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

The Dodgers posted a record of 22-8 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 27 home runs this postseason, Corey Seager has accounted for eight of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .803.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .307.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).