MATCHDAY: Tottenham visits Burnley; perfect Milan hosts Roma

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane will look to keep up their brilliant scoring form for Tottenham in its visit to Burnley in the Premier League. Son has scored nine goals in his last six matches in all competitions, while Kane has seven in his last three. They have been linking up to great effect, too, and Tottenham's attack should be boosted further by Gareth Bale, who could make his first league start in his second spell at the team. Brighton and West Bromwich have only one win between them this campaign ahead of their meeting at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

ITALY

Unbeaten in 21 matches across all competitions since the lockdown, AC Milan can move four points clear at the top of Serie A with a win over visiting Roma. Milan has won 17 and drawn four matches since last season’s Italian league restarted in June. Fueled by goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the run has helped coach Stefano Pioli save his job. Already the Rossoneri are the only team in Serie A with a perfect record. Roma, meanwhile, is still struggling to find rhythm under second-year coach Paulo Fonseca and has won two of its opening four games.

GERMANY

Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg bring the Bundesliga’s fifth round to a close. Leverkusen is still trying to settle into the season but claimed its first league win against bottom club Mainz last weekend. Peter Bosz’ team followed up with a 6-2 win over Nice in the Europa League on Thursday, so will hope to keep the momentum going. Augsburg, which is coached by former Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich, started the season strongly and had its first defeat to league leader Leipzig last weekend. Leverkusen hasn’t lost in 18 games against Augsburg and has won the last four meetings between the sides.

SPAIN

Levante hosts Celta Vigo in a game between two teams struggling at the bottom of the Spanish league. Both sides are coming off three straight losses entering Monday's match. Neither has scored a goal in that streak. Levante is 19th in the 20-team standings, Celta is 18th.