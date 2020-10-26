Once an all-ACC pick, this Duke player is opting out to prepare for NFL

Having completed an inspiring comeback from a hip injury to return to play in two games this season, Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert will now focus the NFL.

Gilbert, a Fayetteville native, announced Monday he is opting out for the remainder of this season to prepare for next year’s NFL Draft.

An All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 2017 and a preseason all-league pick in 2018, Gilbert suffered a dislocated left hip during a Sept. 8, 2018, game at Northwestern that derailed his plans to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. Following two years of rehabilitation, Gilbert finally returned to play for Duke this season, recording an interception during a 26-6 loss to Boston College at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sept. 19.

However, three days later, Gilbert had surgery to remove loose bone fragments in his right foot. He has not played since and he announced his decision to end his college career on his Twitter feed Monday morning.

“Over the past several weeks,” Gilbert wrote, “I have sought out the sound advice and countless years of advice from my inner circle. It forced me to reflect on my future in football. More importantly, leaning upon my relationship with God has allowed me to look deeper into where my gifts and talents may lead me.”

During his Duke career, Gilbert played in 29 games, accumulating 65 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

