Western Conference-leader Sporting Kansas City and FC Cincinnati meet

Sporting Kansas City (10-6-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-12-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference-leader Sporting Kansas City travels to take on FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati is 2-4-4 in home games. FC Cincinnati is 2-1-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-2 in road games. Sporting Kansas City ranks sixth in the MLS with 36 goals led by Gadi Kinda with six.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has two goals and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Nick Hagglund has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Alan Pulido has five goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City. Johnny Russell has four goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Mathieu Deplagne (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).